HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire crews responded to a call of a fire and a smoke-filled apartment in South Huntsville Wednesday morning.

Huntsville Fire District Chief Jay Gates says his crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly at the apartment complex at 205 Marinawood Drive.

Gates confirmed one woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but was not able to give a status on her condition.

Gates says the fire was contained to one apartment.

No cause of the fire has been identified.