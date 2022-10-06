HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Spence Thompson, the chaplain for Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), passed away on Thursday.

According to a social media post from HFR, Thompson’s work with the fire department began in 1969 as an administrative aide. HFR said during his tenure, he managed the budget and the administrative office for eight different fire chiefs over his 39 years of service.

“With hundreds of personnel in the fire department, Spence could tell you by memory at any given time which shift, station, and truck each firefighter, driver, and captain was assigned to,” the post read.

HFR said even after retirement he loved the department. His most recent appearance with HFR was September’s cadet graduation where he performed the duties of the chaplain.

“He was probably one of the most loved members in the history of Huntsville Fire Department because of the way he treated people,” the post continued.

HFR stated arrangements for Thompson are pending.