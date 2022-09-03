Huntsville Fire and Rescue said multiple units responded to 2130 Old Fairway Road NW just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. (WHNT Photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Huntsville Saturday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said multiple units responded to 2130 Old Fairway Road NW just before 7:30 a.m. This is located at the Cottages at Watercress, just off Jeff Road north of US-72.

HFR told News 19 that a small fire in one of the third-floor apartments triggered the sprinkler system. The sprinklers did their job, extinguishing the fire. Crews entered the apartment, checking to see if the fire had spread elsewhere, but no further fire was found.

The apartment resident is likely to be displaced temporarily, but nobody was injured.