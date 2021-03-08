8 displaced following north Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fire crews were called to a house fire early Monday morning.

A Nixle alert from Huntsville Fire and Rescue said crews responded to the 4200-block of Blue Spring Road just before 4:30 a.m.

Huntsville Police closed Blue Spring Road from Springhill Road to Stringfield Road just before 5 a.m.

Eight people were displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross has been called to assist them. Nobody was injured.

Crews were still working to extinguish hot spots as of 5:15 a.m. so investigators weren’t able to go into the house.