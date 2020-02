Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning near Poplar Avenue and Pulaski Pike.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Monday morning near Poplar Avenue and Pulaski Pike.

Officials said the call came in around 1:54 a.m. and four trucks responded to the call.

Crews extinguished the fire within 30 minutes and said nobody was in the house.

Huntsville Utilities crews were called as a precautionary measure.