Watch Live
WHNT News 19 This Morning

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responds to house fire late Sunday night

Huntsville

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews were called to a house fire in north Huntsville late Sunday.

According to Huntsville Fire, crews responded to the fire off Battlefield Drive around 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire and any injuries aren’t known

Share this story

Latest News

More News