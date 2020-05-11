Huntsville Fire and Rescue responds to house fire late Sunday night Huntsville by: WHNT News 19 Posted: May 11, 2020 / 05:14 AM CDT / Updated: May 11, 2020 / 05:14 AM CDT HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Crews were called to a house fire in north Huntsville late Sunday. According to Huntsville Fire, crews responded to the fire off Battlefield Drive around 11:30 p.m. The cause of the fire and any injuries aren’t known Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction