UPDATE: Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials confirm to News 19 that one person died in the fire.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire early Sunday morning on Cecille Drive, near Redstone Arsenal gate 3.

They were called to the home around 5 a.m., along with HEMSI and Huntsville Police.

Fire crews were still investigating the cause as of 7:30 a.m.