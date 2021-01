HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The process of scheduling the COVID-19 vaccine with Huntsville Hospital has been simplified with an online form. But the hospital system's CEO David Spillers said administering the vaccine to each person can be time-consuming.

"We've got documentation to fill out on our computer system, we've got the state computer system. There's a lot of things that have to happen. Then we've got the 15-minute wait," he said.