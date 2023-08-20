HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) says crews are working to respond to a structure fire on Noble Drive.

HFR said multiple units are responding to the fire in the 100 block of Noble Drive. The fire and rescue said that five trucks are on the scene working to fight the fire.

HFR said there is no information on if anyone has been injured available at this time. The department said the cause of the fire is also currently under investigation.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the fire and rescue works to fight the fire.

This is a developing story and Nws 19 will provide updates as they become available.