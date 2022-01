HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Saturday shed fire may be linked to a Hale Drive fire that caused major damage to a home’s interior.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials told News 19 a shed caught fire in the 2100-block of Davidson Street Saturday.

Both fires occurred within a short timeframe and were only six miles apart from each other; investigators believe they may be related.

The cause of both fires was still under investigation Sunday.