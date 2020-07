HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue was called to an apartment fire Saturday morning.

According to a Nixle alert, crews responded to 402 Chateau Drive just before noon.

HFR told WHNT News 19 the fire started in around 11 a.m. in a second-story apartment and spread through the ceiling.

At least four apartments on the second floor have damage, with the apartments below them also sustaining smoke and water damage.

HFR asked everyone to avoid the area.