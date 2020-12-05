Huntsville Fire and Rescue called to Saturday apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue was called to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a Nixle alert, crews responded to the 1300-block of Grandeview Boulevard just before 3:15 p.m.

HFR asked the public to avoid the area.

