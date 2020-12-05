Huntsville Fire and Rescue called to Saturday apartment fire Huntsville by: News 19 Posted: Dec 5, 2020 / 03:15 PM CST / Updated: Dec 5, 2020 / 03:15 PM CST HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue was called to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon. According to a Nixle alert, crews responded to the 1300-block of Grandeview Boulevard just before 3:15 p.m. HFR asked the public to avoid the area. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction