Family displaced after Monday morning house fire in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire in north Huntsville Monday morning.

According to a Nixle alert, Huntsville Fire and Rescue had multiple crews at a house fire in the 3600-block of Bragg Street just after 6:30 a.m.

News 19 crews on scene said there was some visible damage, as well as vehicles from HFR, HEMSI, Huntsville Police and Huntsville Utilities.

HFR Assistant Fire Marshal Jude Jennings said the family has been temporarily displaced and Red Cross was assisting them.

The fire was ruled accidental, but the home was unlivable for the moment.

No one was injured.