Huntsville Fire and Rescue called to house fire on Properzi Way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire on Properzi Way early Sunday morning.

An HFR District Fire Chief said crews were called to the fire in the 200-block of Properzi Way around 2:55 a.m.

A WHNT News 19 reporter counted six fire trucks at the fire, along with Huntsville Police and HEMSI.

#BREAKING I’m at a house fire on Properzi Way in Madison. At least six fire trucks with Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on scene, along with HEMSI and HPD. Neighbors say the fire happened around 3:00am. @whnt pic.twitter.com/o7K9hpAa1j — Lauren Harksen (@LaurenHarksen) February 16, 2020

Two children who live in the house told WHNT News 19 everyone got out safely.

The family’s father told WHNT News 19 they were having a family night and watching movies when the electric fireplace began sparking. He said the house is likely a total loss.