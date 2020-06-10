Huntsville Fantasy Playhouse offering virtual camps and classes for kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy is offering a redesigned lineup of summer camps and classes due to COVID-19.
The nonprofit has online classes for children ages 5-18. The classes will include group learning as well as individual coaching, the group said.
The summer camp dates are as follows:
- June 15-19: Harry Potter Workshop
- June 22-26: Disney Stories
- June 22-26: Sketch Comedy
- July 6-10: Disney Stories
- July 6-10: Sketch Comedy
- July 13-17: Broadway Bootcamp
- July 13-17: Playwriting
- July 20-24: Broadway Bootcamp
Fall classes are now open for registration and consist of both virtual and in-person options, the group said.
Registration can be completed online at this link.