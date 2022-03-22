HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A projected 10 million people have left their homes in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion according to the United Nations Refugee Chief, and many of them have nowhere to go.

Now, there is a new website that allows homeowners to offer extra space in their home to refugees.

Ukraine Take Shelter is a website created by two Harvard freshmen that allows people to offer space in their homes to refugees. Since its launch on March 3, it already has more than 20,000 listings – including some in Huntsville.

Potential hosts can create a listing detailing their accommodations, the number of people they can host, what languages they speak and how long they are able to host someone.

Refugees can go to the site and search any city to find available listings in or around that area.

Huntsville resident Denise Mullaney learned about the website while scrolling online. She spoke with her family, and the four of them decided this was a way they wanted to help. She told News 19 she was shocked by the number of North Alabama listings that were already on the site.

“I was excited to see that there were people that had already put their contact information on the website,” said Mullaney. “And I was pleased to see the number of people that have stepped up to say, ‘We will open our doors for anyone that needs a place to say.’ I think that’s remarkable and I think that speaks to the good-heartedness of humanity that we don’t always see.”

Mulaney added that while she knows many Ukrainian refugees may not be looking to come to North Alabama, she is happy to offer her home on the chance any of them do.