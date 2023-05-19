HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville father of a man killed in a Texas shooting over the weekend is trying to raise money to bury his son, who authorities say was killed at the hand of a 12-year-old boy.

Matthew Davis, 32, was working at the Sonic Drive-In in Keene, Texas on Saturday, May 13, when several reports say he went to confront a man, later identified as Angel Gomez, who was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

When the conflict turned physical, police said a 12-year-old who was at Sonic with Gomez went to their vehicle and pulled out an AR-style rifle and shot at least six rounds at Davis, according to CBS News.

Davis was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Both Gomez and the boy fled the scene, but Gomez later returned and was arrested on a murder warrant. Authorities say the boy, whose name has not been released, was found and arrested in the nearby town of Rio Vista. Both were charged with murder.

Matthew’s father, Steven Davis, who lives in the Dug Hill community, said his son was “getting his life on track and [was] doing well when this boy took his life.”

A GoFundMe set up in Matthew’s name has been set up to raise $8,000 for final expenses, his father explained, along with any debt he might have and for Matthew’s son, 10-year-old Tristan.

At the time this article was published, just over $1,200 had been raised from 11 donors. If you would like to donate, you can do that here.