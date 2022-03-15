HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Wednesday, March 16, the Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. Health System will partner with the Food Bank of North Alabama to host a drive-thru produce distribution.

In observance of National Nutrition Month, participants will receive free produce along with three at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Food and test kit distribution will take place in the parking lot of Huntsville Family Health Center at 751 Pleasant Row NW, Huntsville AL 35816. Distribution will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

For more information on the event, you can visit the company’s website.