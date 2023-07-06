HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Now that another holiday celebration is over and it’s nearing the weekend, what is there to do in Huntsville?

The Rocket City is full of events. Just this weekend there are shows, markets, festivals, sporting events and live music for you to enjoy and bring the whole family to.

To start out, we have local shows, markets and festivals!

The Von Braun Center will host the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo from July 7 to July 9. The expo is in the South Hall and they open their doors at 3 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 per person and those 10 and under get free admission.

The Athens Lions Club is hosting the Kiddie Carnival again! The carnival runs from June 22 through July 29, each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. Admission is free and this event is best suited for those between the ages of two and 10 for their ‘pint-sized fun.’

The Bailey Cove Farmers Market has been open each Saturday since May 6 and will continue on until September 2. The market is held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 12200 Bailey Cove Road, and opens at 8 a.m. This is a great way to get fresh produce, enjoy local arts and crafts and more with the whole family.

The first annual Tennessee Valley Literacy Festival is on July 8 at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. This is free to all ages and will include a meet and greet with local authors. It is a great way to help encourage the community to continue to read more.

There’s always live music in Huntsville! Here’s some places you can catch local musicians.

Friday, July 7, Burritt on the Mountain is hosting Eric Essix at their ‘City Lights and Stars’ concert series. Essix is set to share his Birmingham southern roots through his music. He will be playing music from his 28th album titled ‘Stride.’ Tickets range from $10-$30 and need to be purchased before 4 p.m. the day of the concert. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert itself starts at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Burritt on the Mountain website here.

On July 7, Piper and Leaf Tea Co. is hosting Jazz Night featuring the Josh Counts Quartet and Tyler Wallace Bennett at Constitution Park in downtown Huntsville. Tickets are $20 and this includes your admission as well as your first cup or refill of tea. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music will start around 7:30 p.m.

Erin Coburn and her band will be in two different places on July 8. First, they will be at the Cigar Box Guitar Store at Lowe Mill at 2 p.m., giving fans the chance to explore the store as well as meet Coburn. Later on, the band will be performing at Humphrey’s Bar and Grill for the late show. Their set starts at 9 p.m. and will end around 12 a.m.

Also on July 8, country music star Eric Michael Taylor and The Broken Strings will be at Mars Music Hall at 8 p.m. He will be joined by special guest Caleb Mills. Tickets for the concert will be available at the Von Braun Center Box Office as well as online here. Tickets are $20 each.

Finally in terms of live music, Reggae Sundays will continue on July 9 at Rocket Republic, 617 Meridian Street North, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event allows the audience to enjoy live reggae music as well as island-influenced food courtesy of The Food Guy.

There are also plenty of sporting and fitness events to attend!

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will play against the Chattanooga Lookouts from Thursday, July 6, through Sunday, July 9. For the games on Friday and Saturday, there will be fireworks after. Tickets for the games are available at the Rocket City Trash Panda’s website.

On July 8, the Jackalope Trail Run will be held at Monte Sano State Park. The run starts at 7 a.m. The Jackalope Trail Run is part of the Wild Thangs Trail Series, which is designed for new and experienced trail runners. In the series, there are four races total and the race on Saturday marks the second race, with the last two on July 29 and August 19. To learn more, visit the Wild Thangs Trail Series’ website here.

Enviroyoga is hosting a free class at 12 p.m. on July 8. The class will be held at Mill Kat Healing Arts, located at 806 Governors Drive Southwest Suite 101. Mill Kat Healing Arts will continue to host Enviroyoga each Saturday in July from noon to 1 p.m. Reserve your spot at the event here.

Starting Sunday, July 9, Atlanta Track Club’s cross country camp returns to The University of Alabama in Huntsville for the Wingfoot Running Camp. This camp is open for middle and high school runners for the week-long overnight camp to cover proper technique, speed and team-building events. The camp will be held two times: July 9-14 and July 16-21. To register, visit the Atlanta Track Club’s website here.

The Huntsville City Football Club will take on the Orlando City B on Sunday, July 9. The soccer game will be held at Joe Davis Stadium and starts at 6 p.m. To get your tickets for the game, visit the Huntsville City Football Club’s website here.

If you know of any weekend events in Huntsville that we missed, feel free to email us at interactive@whnt.com.