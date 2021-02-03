Huntsville economy a powerhouse amid roughest months of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While COVID-19 is devastating economies in cities across the nation, business is booming in Huntsville. So much so, there was a thousand-fold increase in building permits in 2020.

As COVID-19 emerged in the Rocket City last year, some in the world of real estate and commercial development were uncertain about how the virus would impact expansion in Huntsville.

The city released its annual review summarizing development in 2020 and the numbers show a 120% increase in multi-family unit building permits compared with 2019.

“It’s absolutely tremendous because we’re very blessed in this area to be able to continue this growth even when a lot of the rest of the country is reducing their workforce and everything else,” said Barry Oxley with the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association. “Here in our area, especially in the home-building business, we’ve been increasing our workforces.”

The annual report shows increases in nearly every category it measures.

“We’re coming off of a really incredible year in housing development in the city,” said James Vandiver, a city planner. “We’re looking at, at the end of the year there were 17 multi-family projects under construction in the City of Huntsville. There’s an additional 17 that were approved, that are approved and are awaiting construction. In all, there are 34 projects with almost with more than 7,000 units under construction in the City of Huntsville.”

There were 3,778 residential building permits issued in 2020, an increase of 57 percent from the year before. There was also an increase in commercial building permits with 625 issued in 2020 compared with 590 in 2019.

“The secret’s out about Huntsville,” Vandiver said. “We’ve got a great quality of life here. We’ve got a lot of different projects going on with Mazda Toyota. We’ve got the FBI. We’ve got Space Command, a lot of different projects that are bringing people to Huntsville. We’re preparing for that by building all this new housing.”

There were about 4,000 homes built in Huntsville in 2020, Oxley said. That numbers needs to be about 5,000 per year for construction to keep up with demand, Oxley said.

He says it will be challenging but the area has the resources to get it done.