HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two Huntsville residents have started a podcast to raise awareness about housing the city’s homeless population.

It’s called, Housing for Huntsvillians: The Podcast. Rob Clark and Cathy Reisenwitz started the show back in August.

They’ve interviewed Downtown Rescue Mission CEO Keith Overholt and Love Huntsville’s Tia Turner and Emma Steelman in their eight episodes thus far.

“The goal of Housing for Huntsvillians Podcast is to end homelessness in Huntsville by August 2026. We started in August 2023 – three years seems like a reasonable time frame. I would absolutely settle for most Huntsvillians understanding the problem better – understanding the causes of homelessness, understanding what actually solves homelessness,” Reisenwitz said.

Clark and Reisenwitz say housing costs have skyrocketed over the past five years.

Both tell News 19 that the only way to lower average housing costs in the city is to build far more abundant, affordable, dense new housing.

“We’re just trying to keep you informed about current regulations or things being voted on, locally, around housing and also give you perspectives from other people that are working in the area,” said Clark.

Clark and Reisenwitz say you can stream the show on their website, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, and Pocket Casts.