Huntsville drumline hosts final concert for 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Community Drumline is set to host its final performance of 2021 on Sunday.

The GranMASTERS, Stickmasters, and Mini-masters are set to play on October 24 at the Huntsville Drumline facility in Huntsville.

The groups are scheduled to perform from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the community is encouraged to attend.

Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair, blanket, or pop open their trunk to enjoy the rhythm & beats.

The facility the performance is being held is located at 1800 Jordan Lane.

For any more information, visit the Huntsville Community Drumline Facebook page.

