HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other state leaders are welcoming the shift to electric vehicles in Alabama. Drive Electric Alabama, the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, the city of Huntsville, Huntsville Utilities, HuntsVolt, and Energy Alabama partnered to host a Huntsville Drive Electric Alabama event on Sunday.

“We wanted to answer people’s questions about driving electric vehicles,” said Energy Alabama Executive Director Daniel Tait.

Electric vehicle (EV) owners displayed their cars at Storehouse and shared their experiences with driving electric. Dale Holden, the owner of a Kia Soul EV, bought his car about a year ago. He said he appreciates the high-tech nature of the car, and when gas costs increased this year, he avoided paying the high prices at the pump.

“For 90%+ of my driving life, it’s far and above adequate,” Holden said. “No problems whatsoever, and sometimes drive 40 miles to one of my worksites and have to drive back. Still no problem.”

Alabama lawmakers are expecting more of the state’s residents to make the shift to EVs in the future, but some drivers still face concerns that Alabama does not offer enough charging stations for electric vehicles. However, Tait said that the number of available stations is increasing.

“Now we’re making a lot of improvements in the state of Alabama building our infrastructure, building charging stations around big cities in the state, around our interstate corridors, and even trying to grow into more rural areas of Alabama,” Tait said. “I think there’s going to be a lot more interest as people get more comfortable with having ubiquitous charging. Anywhere you go we want you to have a charging option near you.”

National Drive Electric week runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.