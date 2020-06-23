Huntsville donates land in effort to protect threatened fish species

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The city of Huntsville has donated 700 acres of land near the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Limestone County to the Land Trust of North Alabama.

The land is the home of the spring pygmy sunfish, which has been at the center of issues around the $1.6 billion plant under construction.

Spring Pygmy Sunfish (Courtesy: J.R. Shute, Conservation Fisheries, Inc.)

The rare, inch-long fish is only found in Limestone County in the Beaverdam Creek area.

The Center for Biological Diversity threatened to sue over the fish’s habitat being endangered. At one point construction of the plant was temporarily halted while Mazda Toyota Manufacturing and city and county officials worked to make sure the fish’s environment was not affected by the work.

A deal for another 500 acres of land to be purchased by Forever Wild Land Trust was worked out in December. The land donated by the city sits just south of that area, west of Segers Road.

Image via Land Trust of North Alabama

“The City of Huntsville is proud to offer these 700 acres to the Land Trust of North Alabama for habitat preservation,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a news release from the land trust. “Since 2008, the City of Huntsville has always identified this area, thru our Western Lands Master Planning Process, as an area of sensitive concern and needed protection.”