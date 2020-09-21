Huntsville disaster relief group spends weekend of heavy lifting in Gulf

Seleka Souls looks over a neighbor’s home that was damaged by Hurricane Sally, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A team of Huntsville-based relief workers is headed back home after spending the weekend helping families recover from the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

The group, part of non-profit Prepare and Respond or PAR, was busy in Fairhope doing everything from removing trees from homeowners’ roofs and yards, to covering roofs with tarping to prevent further leaking.

