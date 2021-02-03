Huntsville Desegregation Advisory Committee updates the community on district progress

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since 2015 Huntsville City Schools has been part of a federal desegregation plan.

The Desegregation Advisory Committee exists to help Huntsville City Schools achieve ‘unitary status’ by evaluating seven factors.

The DAC issues recommendations to Huntsville City Schools to implement a federal court order, ensuring the school system provides equal opportunities to all students.

“We want to make sure that new people that are coming in understand that although Huntsville City Schools is under a consent order that they are taking an active role and we are monitoring that progress to ensure that this is a world class school district,” says Christopher Gregory.

The factors evaluated are transportation, student assignments, equitable access, faculty, extracurricular activities, facilities, and student discipline.

“Where every kid, no matter their race, receives equal opportunities for education,” says Lance Cooper.

DAC says it has reached unitary status in one of the seven areas, transportation.

“They are making progress. We obtained unitary status on transportation last year and so that’s exciting. There are some opportunities to gain unitary status in some other areas here soon,” says Gregory.

DAC Leaders say while there has been progress made towards equity in the school system, there is still work to be done.

The DAC relies on community feedback and data. The committee will be holding public forums for each high school feeder pattern from now through April.