Huntsville defense contractors shows employees appreciation with drive-by summer bash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two Huntsville based department of defense contractors sure made their employees feel appreciated with a drive-by summer bash.

Thompson Gray and Gray Analytics gave each employee a take home and bake meal, treats for the entire family, and a summer swag bag.

Organizers say they would normally have the appreciation event all together, but this was the next best thing.

“We ordinarily have a big summer event for our employees and families, because of the COVID restrictions this year that was not possible,” said Thompson Gray President Richard Manley. “So we decided to do the next best thing and have a drive-by, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s not as much fun as when we’re all together having a party but it’s great.”

Organizers said it’s important to them that their employees know how much they are needed and appreciated.