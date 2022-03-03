HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Landers McLarty Dodge Chrysler Jeep has teamed up with the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen to help those in need get back on their feet.

Theresa Wilson with Rose of Sharon says there have been several local job-seekers that aren’t able to afford nice clothes for job interviews.

That’s how the idea for a “Business Wear Clothing Drive” came to life.

“So by doing this, we can not only help people with what to say and what to do when they go to a job interview, but they look presentable and it helps them in all aspects,” Wilson said.

From now through the end of March, gently-worn business clothes can be dropped off at the Landers McLarty dealership at 6533 University Drive, or at the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen at 723 Arcadia Circle Northwest in Huntsville.

Wilson says this is a simple way to uplift our neighbors and help them make a good impression.

The deadline to drop off donations is March 31.

For more information, call (256) 536-2970.