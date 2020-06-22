Huntsville dealership presents vehicle to veteran

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Landers McLarty Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Huntsville presented U.S. Army Veteran and Huntsville local, Latoya Piper an all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, Monday morning.

Piper won the dealerships, Jeep Gladiator to Gladiator, a contest created through a partnership with Purple Heart recipient and U.S. Army Veteran, Noah Galloway, to give back to Veterans. The contest allowed consumers to nominate a Veteran for a chance to win a new Jeep Gladiator.

Piper was deployed with the 25th Infantry Division from 2008-2009, where she served on and off the battlefield. On New Year’s Eve of 2019, Piper successfully disarmed an active shooter while attending a party. Since, she has opened Lion Pride Securities, her own security company specializing in club, event, retail, personal and residential security.

Landers McLarty DCJR says they could not think of a more deserving person to receive this vehicle and are proud to honor such a distinguished veteran.