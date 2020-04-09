Huntsville dance wear shop offers ‘no contact’ Easter basket shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Bloom is making and selling Easter baskets to help their closed business make a small profit, and protect the community from long lines at big box stores.

With Easter around the corner, families might be looking to celebrate with Easter baskets to give a bit of normalcy to this unusual time.

Instead of braving the big box stores and long lines, you can support a small, family owned and operated business that is offering "no contact shopping."

Bloom says you can call them at (256) 533-2623 and they will fill a basket and place it in the trunk of your car. If you want, they will even Facetime you to see the basket before purchasing.

Patty Miller, the owner of Bloom, says this is a way to help serve the community, while staying safe.

"I think it will help, as far as Easter baskets and waiting in line at the big stores," said Miller. "You know, we have got a lot of really cute things and hopefully, that'll help some moms out!"

Bloom says all payments must be provided over the phone because no physical exchange of cash or credit card will be made. They add employees will be wearing masks as an extra layer of protection for them and the customers.