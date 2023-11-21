HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville couple has pleaded guilty for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

John D. Scoggins, 43, and Jennifer C. Scoggins, 37, a husband and wife from Huntsville, entered the guilty pleas after being indicted on five counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in March.

As part of the deal, the couple pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in exchange for counts two through five being dropped.

The plea agreement says that between February and June 2021, the Scoggins plotted to defraud the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the U.S. Government by applying for and/or receiving around $1.2 million in fake PPP loans on behalf of four ‘supposedly operational’ businesses.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples and U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, the Scoggins submitted loan applications with “material misrepresentation,” which were supported by “falsified and fraudulent” documents.’

The money was moved between the four business accounts and then into their personal accounts, the agreement states.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

It goes on to say that the Scoggins used the money to purchase a house and vehicles, as well as vacations, cryptocurrency and a variety of personal expenses. Previously, the couple was accused of also using the money for plastic surgery.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit wire fraud is 20 years in prison.