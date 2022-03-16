HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Many areas of Ukraine are devastated as Russia continues to terrorize the land and its people. Individuals all over the world are offering support now to those who may have nothing left when they can eventually return home.

They’re using the home rental site, Airbnb to do it; booking in some of Ukraine’s hardest-hit cities, not knowing if the homes they’re renting are still standing.

What they do know, is the money they spend goes directly into the hands of the ‘host’ or homeowner. Airbnb even suspended both host and guest fees in Ukraine, so all of the money goes straight to the host

Ken and Cheryl Hovanes live in Huntsville. They booked a rental in the capital city of Kyiv from a host named Valentina.

“The reaction was just priceless to us. She was thrilled and very happy, and we confirmed she did get the money and that she’s okay and that she’s safe,” Ken Hovanes said. “It’s a terrible event, a totally unprovoked war by Putin and Russia and thousands of people are being killed. It’s a tiny amount of money but getting it to the right people, perhaps that helps.”

Hovanes said these attacks on civilians hit close to home.

“It’s personal to me. My grandparents are from Lithuania and they fled WWI in 1918 through Ukraine. We can’t ignore these things, these are attacks on innocent people. Even if it is a small drop in the bucket that I can try to do to help, not even a drop in the bucket, a grain of sand, anything I can do,” he said.

Their ‘stay’ at Valentina’s Airbnb ended on March 11. Hovanes said he revisited the site to do another rental from Valentina or another host in Kyiv, knowing now how quickly the money reached the host, but the trend has only gotten more popular.

“I went back to make another reservation a couple of days later and it was reserved all the way out until May, which I thought was really neat.”

He said they have since checked back in on their host though, and they will continue to do so until they can one day meet.

“We intend to go [someday]. We will go to Kyiv and visit Valentina,” he said.