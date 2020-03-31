Huntsville couple doesn’t let outbreak stop their marriage plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One Huntsville couple decided to speed up their wedding plans instead of postponing them.

Patricia Strother and Robert McAuliffe planned to have a big wedding this year with friends and family.

But when Robert lost his job and his health insurance, they figured now was as good a time as any to get hitched.

So they got married Monday – with COVID-19 hygiene as their theme.

A notary in their neighborhood met them in her driveway to make the marriage license official. She’d asked that they all wear masks and gloves for safety.

Their dog, Cosmo, subbed as the best man, and they had fun using things like toilet paper, masks and hand sanitizer as photo props.

To top off their big day – they picked up cupcakes from Edgar’s Bakery picked up and Carrabba’s curbside pick up for a celebrator dinner, then took it all home to enjoy spending some isolation time together as Mr. and Mrs. McAuliffe.