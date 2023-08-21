HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling held a small town hall meeting Monday to look at issues affecting District 4 residents, which included everything from garbage disposal to some recent complaints about noise at the Orion Amphitheater.

The meeting was held at the Huntsville-Madison Public Library and was open to residents of District 4, allowing them to talk to the councilman about issues affecting their lives.

Topics included concerns regarding garbage pick up, Huntsville Utilities and some recent complaints in the community about the Orion Amphitheater.

Kling said the city had received some noise complaints when the Orion first opened, but those have largely faded until the last two months. He said the complaints have largely been related to noise at the amphitheater.

“Basically the noise levels are one of the major concerns and in some cases, it’s been late night,” he said of the complaints. “People say that there have been outdoor entertainment time, that has extended way past the 11 p.m. cut-off time.”

The councilman added that he wants residents to be able to enjoy the peace and quiet in their neighborhoods, but he also wants everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy outdoor entertainment events.

Kling said ultimately, he is optimistic that the city resource department and the police department will come up with a solution and make sure the show goes on while being compliant with city ordinances.