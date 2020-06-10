Huntsville Council member calls for advisory board to review recent events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Frances Akridge announced on Wednesday she plans to ask the city council to form a review board to look at recent events involving protesters and Huntsville Police from May 30, 2020 to June 5, 2020.

This will include the events of June 3 in which a protest ended around 8:00 p.m. when police began using gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Akridge hopes the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council will produce a report with their findings. That report will include several things:

Facts leading up to the events

Action items for future handlings of the expression of First Amendment Rights

Identification of lessons learned with recommendations for updating the policies of the Police Department or any other City Department, as necessary.

Akridge had several pieces of advice for anyone who plans to attend the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday night. She reminded everyone that public comments are allowed, but she said that purely complaining at this stage isn’t useful. She asked anyone who wants to comment should, please, come with resolutions.

She also asked everyone to read the resolution she will present at the meeting. Because of that request, we have included the document below:

Akridge also pointed out that, in Huntsville, we do things methodically. She noted changes won’t happen overnight.

She closed her news conference by inviting people who are critical of police, or haven’t done anything to get to know the individual officers, to get involved. Akridge suggested attending the citizens police academy, or scheduling a ride along with an officer.

She also asked everyone to just breathe deeply.