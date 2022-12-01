HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City Council has approved appointing Kirk Giles as the next Huntsville Police Chief.

The City Council voted to approve Giles appointment on a vote of 3-0 with Councilmen John Meredith and Devyn Keith abstaining from the vote.

Mayor Tommy Battle had announced his plan to appoint Giles, who has been interim chief since March 4, on Nov 15. However, the city council voted to postpone any discussion of the topic at its meeting on Nov. 18 because Councilwoman Jennie Robinson was not present at the meeting.

Giles is a veteran officer with 45 years of experience with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD). He started with the department as a patrol officer and moved up the ranks to serve as deputy chief and executive officer before his appointment as interim chief.

“I am honored to continue to serve and protect our City in this role,” Giles said in a statement about his appointment by the mayor. “I am grateful to Mayor Battle, the Administration and our City Council for allowing me to lead and work with the exemplary men and women of the Huntsville Police Department.”

In his initial statement announcing his plan to appoint Giles, Battle said Giles brings vast knowledge and experience to the post.

“His experience and steady leadership will ensure our police department is progressive and resilient and will grow even stronger relationships with our partners and community,” the mayor said.

During the council’s Dec. 18 meeting, Former HPD Chief Rex Reynolds also spoke in support of Giles’ appointment.

“He’s tried and proven as they say,” Reynolds said. “He’s a cop’s cop, he’s been there on the ground.”