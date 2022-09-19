HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Gas prices have fallen once again across Huntsville.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices averaged $3.23/gallon across the city Monday. This figure is 24.1 cents lower than the same time in August, but 40.7 cents higher than the same time in 2021.

These figures once again include the Chevron at the intersection of South Memorial Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive, a station that GasBuddy users report hasn’t had gas since October 2021.

With this in mind, prices in Huntsville continue to be among some of the lowest in the state. The cheapest station in the city was charging $2.97/gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.69/gallon, a difference of 71 cents.

Across the state, prices varied wildly. The cheapest station was charging $2.82/gallon, while the most expensive was charging $4.29/gallon, a difference of $1.47.

Across the region, prices fell in Birmingham and across Tennessee but rose in Chattanooga.

Birmingham: $3.19/gallon, down 7.6 cents over the last week

Chattanooga: $3.14/gallon, up 9.6 cents over the last week

Tennessee: $3.19/gallon, down 3.9 cents over the last week

On a national level, the average gas price fell once again. The new average is $3.64/gallon, down 3.9 cents over the last week. This is 25.7 cents lower than the same time in August, but 45.9 cents higher than the same time in 2021.

One analyst said that streak of 14 consecutive weeks of decline on the national level could be in jeopardy, though.

With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015. While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis