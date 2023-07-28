HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Glass recycling has been a struggle in the past in North Alabama. Many have tried before and failed, but there is one local company that is hoping to overcome the issues associated with glass recycling.

Phoenix Glass Recycling in Huntsville is hoping that its subscription-based curbside collection is the answer to sustainable glass recycling in North Alabama. That subscription is to offset operation costs, according to owner Moriah Fordham.

She said that glass is not a high-priced material like steel or aluminum, so they do not get as much for glass as other materials that are brought in. Yet, glass is a great recycler because it can be recycled over and over again.

The glass is collected locally from residents and businesses on a monthly basis. The collected glass is brought to a warehouse, where it is broken down into smaller pieces before it is shipped off to Atlanta in order to be recycled.

So far, the company has sent an estimated 90 tons of glass to be recycled. The recycled glass can be turned into anything from new containers to fiberglass insulation.

Currently, pickup is only available in Madison County, but Fordham hopes that they could eventually expand to collect in all of North Alabama and in Southern Middle Tennessee. If the curbside collection is not for you, they have a drop-off option and even a store, where some salvaged glass items are sold.

For more on the service and how to sign-up you can visit the Phoenix Glass Recycling website.