HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities customers will soon be paying a little more for their water. This comes after city leaders voted in favor of a water rate increase at a recent council meeting.

Some people say there’s just no room for any sort of increase – during what they say are tough economic times.

“This will put a strain on other vital things that we have to pay for,” said Paul Howard, a Huntsville Utilities customer. Howard says the increase will impact his family.

“We’re looking at an increase in fuel and groceries and rent cost of houses so the last thing we need is an increase in our utilities. Now you have to pull from something else. So you have to have utilities, so now you’re pulling from grocery, now you’re pulling from fuel,” Howard told News 19.

Howard says the rate comes at a bad financial time that many are experiencing.

Average households will see a $4.27 increase on their monthly bills, which is less than the $6.34 increase that was reduced after city leaders and the utility amended the original increase request.

The new water rate is set to generate $16 million in new revenue and the utility says that will help address system improvements and infrastructure.

Others in the Huntsville community, like Emily Fragala, say they also aren’t thrilled about paying more for water, but she says it could prevent water rate increases in the near future.

“I’m definitely not ecstatic about, you know, having a bill increase. I know everybody probably feels that way in today’s society, nobody wants to see any bill go up. But I do think that in the long run, it’s a good thing that they’re doing,” Fragala said.

You can see a breakdown here of how different households will be impacted by the water rate increase.

Huntsville Utilities says they don’t expect any requests to increase their water rates again for at least the next 5 years. As for new water rates, those increases could go into effect as soon as November.