HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After four years, the Huntsville Community Free Clinic is hosting its Music for Meds fundraising event on Friday at the Stovehouse in downtown Huntsville.

There will be musical headliners including Junctional Rhythm, Amy McClarty, and Microwave Dave, providing a great opportunity to listen to some good tunes while raising money for a good cause.

The Huntsville Community Free Clinic offers care for people who do not have insurance and provide primary care including prescription refills.

The Music for Meds event raises money for them to help provide these services to the community.

With most of the clinic staff being volunteers, the majority of the money raised will go directly to the patients.

“Even myself when I came to work here I’ve been a nurse in this area for 16 years, and I was still surprised how many patients go without they may see a doctor in the emergency room and then go without their medications because they can’t afford the refills,” said Alicia Vandergriff, Huntsville Community Free Clinic Clinical Coordinator RN.

“Meds are expensive so its extremely important that we have money to continue doing that and not having to write prescriptions for them to pay out of pocket,” Vandergriff added.

The Music for Meds Fundraiser starts Friday at 6:00 p.m., at the Stovehouse. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20.