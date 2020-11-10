Huntsville community calendar website has new ownership and name

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A popular community calendar has changed ownership and its name.

Our Valley Events is now known as We Are Huntsville.

The website started 11 years ago to help young professionals in Huntsville answer a common question – What is there to do in the Rocket City?

Our Valley Events became a central calendar, later expanding with original content and promotions, showcasing everything Huntsville has to offer.

OVE also partnered with non-profits from the start, working to strengthen the community and all the arts, culture, tourism, wellness, and philanthropy resources in the community.

Founders Laurie Heard and Larkin Grant grew OVE from an idea to 65,000 monthly visitors and 260,000 monthly views.

Amy Jones and Katelyn Henderson, both content managers for OVE, are the new owners and have already announced plans to develop the website further:

New look for the calendar

Easier way to add events

New collaborations

Jones and Henderson did have one other thing to say – be patient with the transition; since OVE was built over the last 10 years, it may take some time to fully transform the website.