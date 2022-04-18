HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The celebration of all things geek is returning to Huntsville this weekend!

The 7th annual Huntsville Comic & Pop Culture Expo will be at the VBC South Hall on April 22-24.

The family-friendly 3-day event will have cosplay contests, gaming rooms, panels, a charity auction, a concert, over one hundred vendors, with artists, authors, and special celebrity guests.

​Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online and at the event with single-day passes starting at $25 and $60 for a weekend pass. VIP tickets for the 2022 convention have already sold out.

Get ticket info here:

Hours for the Expo

Friday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

2022 Guest Lineup

One of the best parts of a comic convention involves the opportunity to meet and greet some of your favorite celebrities and artists. This year’s lineup currently includes Tom Arnold, Billy West, Lea Thompson, Lou Ferrigno, Kevin Eastman, DJ Qualls, Erik Estrada, Naomi Grossman, Guy Gilchrist, Shoshannah Stern, and many more.

Photo opportunities are available, but costs vary.

Unfortunately, all guest availability is subject to change.

Check out the full guest line up here:

​This year, a portion of the proceeds will benefit foster children through local non-profit Kids to Love. There will also be a community blood drive with LifeSouth.