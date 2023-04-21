HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The eighth annual Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo kicked off Friday bringing convention goers and some celebrity guests to the Rocket City.

The expo started on Friday and will run until Sunday at the Von Braun Center. the event brings together cosplay contests, gaming rooms a charity auction and several celebrity guests such as William Shatner and Brent Spiner, both of Star Trek fame.

The Event Found Jeremy Long said attendees are sure not to regret stopping by this weekend.

“If you are a fan of anything pop culture, it is here,” he said. “I’ve been telling everyone you can come and relive your childhood.”

Long said the event has been getting bigger and bigger every year and this year is no different.

“Its just been a building process and we are just getting bigger every year,” he said. “This year’s been bonkers and we’ve had bigger guests than we’ve ever had.”

News 19’s Danielle Dozier hit the expo Friday afternoon to look around a catch up with some of those celebrity guests.

Shatner said he was going to be at the expo Friday and Saturday and encouraged people to make it out Saturday to enjoy everything the event has to offer.

“It’s great fun,” he said.

Spiner, known for his portrayal of Commander Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation said he always enjoys going to conventions and meeting fans.

“I love coming to these because the fans are just wonderful it’s so nice to meet them and hopefully it’s nice to meet me,” he said. “So if you have a mind to come tomorrow or the next day and meet me.”

Spiner said the expo is his first time in Huntsville but he loves it so far.

Danielle also caught up with NSYNC’s Joey Fatone:

Long said the expo runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.