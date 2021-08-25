Huntsville Coffee and Tea Festival returns to Historic Huntsville Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After being postponed in 2020, the Huntsville Coffee and Tea Festival will be returning to downtown Huntsville Sunday, August 29.

Vendors of all kinds will highlight the 2021 festival, located at the Historic Huntsville Depot Roundhouse (398 Monroe St NW), including some from Birmingham:

FigBrew

Coffee Brake Mug

Non-Fiction Coffee Company (Birmingham)

Sachai Tea Company (Birmingham)

Olde Towne Coffee

Better Kombucha (Birmingham)

Northside Coffee

Rooster’s Crow Coffee Roastery

Gold Sprint

Piper and Leaf Tea Co

Wilson & Claire Coffee Roasters

Good Company Cafe

Field and Forage

Heavenly Sinwiches

Hippea Camper

Rooster’s Crow Coffee Roastery

The event will be broken into two sessions to keep safety in mind as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Alabama; the morning session lasting from 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and the afternoon session lasting from 2-4:45 p.m.

All day long, local musicians will be performing for festivalgoers.

Festival organizers are taking additional precautions as well, selling fewer tickets, distancing vendor booths, giving wristbands to limit the number of people in the festival at one time, and fully opening the Roundhouse doors, splitting vendors between indoors and outdoors.

Vendors will be offering drink samples throughout to festivalgoers throughout the day, with two how-to brewing demonstrations – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $10 or $20 at the door, with all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Alabama; Piper and Leaf, the event’s presenting sponsor, hopes to grant at least two wishes for Alabama children battling critical illnesses.

Due to the Depot’s limited parking options, festivalgoers should utilize parking around downtown Huntsville; the city does not enforce parking meters on weekends.