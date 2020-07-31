Huntsville coalition members hosting event to engage voter and census participation in the city

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Coalition For Justice Through Civic Engagement and coalition members Lift Our Vote and No More Dirty, Inc. are sponsoring an event to help Huntsville community members verify voter registration material and complete forms for the 2020 Census.

This event will include music, food, and speakers. Organizers say social distancing measures will be followed.

This event is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1st at Hair Queen located at 4710 University Drive Plaza in Huntsville.

CJCE member organizations include –

100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville Madison County

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporates, Epsilon Gamma Omega Chapter

Another Chance Ministries

Greater Huntsville Interdenominational Ministerial Fellowship

Huntsville Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Lift Our Vote

National Coalition of 100 Black Women of Greater Huntsville Madison County

New South Coalition

No More Dirty, Incorporated

Omega Psi Phi, Incorporated, Psi Kappa Kappa Chapter

The Ivy Center Foundation of Huntsville, Madison County

The Links Incorporated, Greater Huntsville Madison County

United Women of Color

Vision 2020

Lift Our Vote (www.liftourvote.com)is a non-partisan collaborative campaign composed of

partner organizations serving to educate, engage, and energize citizens to want to take action to

lift their voice and power at the polls through the vote. No More Dirty, Inc. (www.nomoredirty.org)

is a 501(c)(3) Our Slogan is “The Clean Way To Be Successful”! Our vision is to that identifies,

develops and provides ongoing post-modern solutions for millennial and underserved

communities.