Huntsville City Schools to launch virtual academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools are launching a virtual academy, a fully online learning experience for students, starting in August.

The virtual school curriculum will be available for students in grades K – 12. School officials said learning will occur remotely off campus, and HCS will provide academic supports for students.

Students will be able to access learning materials anywhere at any time in the online environment. The program will offer each student a personalized pace and schedule. While students must have internet access to attend Huntsville Virtual Academy, HCS will provide devices for students.

Huntsville Virtual Academy will be available to all students who are zoned for HCS. Families must enroll their student in HCS and complete the Huntsville Virtual Academy enrollment process for their student to attend the virtual school.

Students will follow online course syllabi. Students may participate in athletics and extracurricular activities at their zoned school. Students who graduate from Huntsville Virtual Academy will receive a HCS diploma and be invited to participate in graduation ceremonies with their zoned school. Huntsville Virtual Academy students will be eligible for honors designations at graduations.

Families who are new to the district may begin the enrollment process by visiting huntsvillecityschools.org. Families already enrolled in HCS may complete the registration process for Huntsville Virtual Academy on the district website.

Registration will open Friday, June 5, through Wednesday, July 29. Learn more about Huntsville Virtual Academy by visiting huntsvillecityschools.org/hva.