HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Schools will host a job fair this month for prospective employees.

The school system will host the hiring event on Thursday, June 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Huntsville High School Freshman Academy.

The popcorn-themed job fair will provide potential employees with a chance to meet representatives from the school system across the district.

To see job openings at Huntsville City Schools, click here.