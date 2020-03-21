Huntsville City Schools to deliver free meals to students by bus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In an effort to continue to feed students during the coronavirus outbreak, Huntsville City Schools will begin using school buses to deliver free meals in select neighborhoods.

Meals will be delivered on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. in the following areas through March 27:

Cherokee Bend Apartments

Squaw Valley Apartments

Edmonton Heights Apartments

Meadow Hills Apartments

Northwoods Homes

Shady Grove Mobile Homes

Merrimac Manor Mobile Homes

Breakfasts and lunches will be handed to students 18 and under from the school bus door. Buses will announce their arrival by sounding their horns.

“Whether it’s our core business of teaching and learning or providing essential needs such as meals, we in Huntsville City Schools are proud to serve the children of our community,” said Huntsville City School Superintendent Christie Finley in a news release. “When we identify barriers, we also work to identify solutions.”

Free curbside lunches are also available to students weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. through March 27 at the following locations:

Lee High – 2500 Meridian Street, Huntsville, AL 35811

Lakewood Elementary – 3501 Kenwood Drive, Huntsville, AL 35810

Morris Elementary/Middle – 4801 Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35805

Chaffee Elementary – 7900 Whittier Road, Huntsville, AL 35802