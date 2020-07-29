Huntsville City Schools teacher recognized with national award for teaching excellence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local teacher is being recognized for her teaching excellence, according to a release from Huntsville City Schools.

Rebecca Connolly Campbell is a Gifted and Talented Education Teacher at Monte Sano Elementary School.

The release says Campbell is one of 46 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the National Education Association (NEA) Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala next year.

According to the press release, the California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees are nominated for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity, and advocacy for fellow educators.

The Salute to Excellence in Education Gala celebrates the best in public education from around the country from small towns to urban centers.

Of the 46 state awardees who were nominated by their NEA state affiliate, five finalists will be announced this fall and receive a $10,000 award. The educator selected for the top award will be revealed at the gala and receive $25,000.