Huntsville City Schools teacher diagnosed with COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools officials confirmed an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee is a teacher at Morris Middle School. HCS officials say they notified families and staff members at both Morris Middle and Elementary schools.

The last known date the teacher was at school is Friday, March 13, 2020.

Families are asked to continue practicing social distancing by remaining at home unless it involves work or obtaining essential items such as food and medicine.

School officials are encouraging families to self-monitor for symptoms of coronavirus including fever, dry cough, body aches and shortness of breath. Anyone exhibiting one or more of these symptoms should call a medical professional immediately.

Any HCS families who receive a positive test for COVID-19 are asked to contact HCS Nursing Coordinator, Andrea Penn, by emailing Andrea.Penn@hsv-K12.org.

Huntsville City Schools will be ceasing curbside meal distribution from the Morris School site as a precautionary measure.

They will continue to serve the Morris School community by the school bus delivery service and ask families to visit the other three meal distribution sites including, Chaffee Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, and Lee High School.